Harlingen police searching for hit-and-run suspect, victim hospitalized
The Harlingen Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a hit-and-run Sunday morning.
The incident happen at 6:55 a.m., near J Street and north-bound Frontage Road.
The victim has been identified as a Harlingen resident and is recovering in the ICU at a hospital.
The victim was identified through an emergency contact, according to Harlingen police.
Those with any information are asked to call the Harlingen Police Department at 956-216-5940.
