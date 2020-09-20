Harlingen police searching for man accused of stealing leaf blower

The Harlingen Police Department on Thursday requested help from the public to identify a man accused of stealing a leaf blower.

The man is accused of entering a garage and stealing a backpack leaf blower valued at $300, according to a news release from the Harlingen Police Department.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Harlingen Police Department at (956) 216-5436 or Harlingen Area Crime Stoppers at (956) 425-8744.