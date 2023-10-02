Harlingen police seeking missing woman

Laura Rodriguez Trejo. Photo credit: Harlingen Police Department.

The Harlingen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 57-year-old woman who has been missing for over a week.

Laura Rodriguez Trejo was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 24 at Garcia’s Lounge, located on the 500 block of N. Commerce Street, according to a news release.

She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, according to Harlingen police spokesman Sgt. Larry Moore.

Those with any information on Trejo’s location are urged to contact Harlingen police at 956-216-5439, or Harlingen Crimestoppers at 956-425-8477.