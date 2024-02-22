Harlingen police seeking teen missing for over a month

The Harlingen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old.

Jacob Barajas was last seen on Jan. 12, according to a news release from Harlingen police.

Additional details of his disappearance were not immediately available.

Those with any information on Barajas’ whereabouts are urged to contact the Harlingen Police Department at 956-216-5940.