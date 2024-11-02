Brownsville, Harlingen police detain two suspects in connection with shooting

Two suspects were arrested after a standoff with a SWAT team from the Harlingen and Brownsville Police Department on Saturday.

The Brownsville Police Department said the two suspects were taken into custody in connection with a shooting that left a 21-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the head.

The shooting occurred on Friday at around 8:50 p.m. at the 9600 block of Anacua Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim, identified as Kevin Villafranca Torres, unresponsive but breathing. Torres was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and was lying on the southbound Frontage Road in front of 7077 N. Expressway 83, according to Brownsville police.

Torres was immediately taken to a local hospital for medical treatment; his condition is unknown.

Brownsville police said after a thorough investigation, witness statements and footage at the scene, officers were able to obtain information on a suspect vehicle involved in the shooting.

The vehicle was identified as a red 2011 Chevy Cruz and was registered at an address on the 1400 block of Vermont Drive in Harlingen, according to Brownsville police.

Police said at around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, the Brownsville Police Department, with assistance from the Harlingen Police Department, arrived at the residence where officers found the suspect vehicle with "exhibited gunshots."

The Harlingen SWAT team and Brownsville police executed a search warrant and as a precautionary measure, nearby residents were evacuated for their safety, according to Brownsville police. Two suspects were detained in connection with the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.