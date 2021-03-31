Harlingen police: Truck gets clipped by train in Harlingen, no injuries reported

A train clipped the bed of a truck that was on train tracks in Harlingen Wednesday morning, police said.

No injuries were reported.

The incident occurred at about 10 a.m. near Commerce Street and Jackson Avenue.

A truck was waiting in line on the train tracks when the driver tried to inch forward to avoid getting hit by the train, according to Sgt. Larry Moore, a spokesperson for the Harlingen Police Department.

The train then clipped the bed of the truck, Moore said.

Two individuals were involved in the collision.