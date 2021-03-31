x

Harlingen police: Truck gets clipped by train in Harlingen, no injuries reported

2 hours 7 minutes 51 seconds ago Wednesday, March 31 2021 Mar 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 11:48 AM March 31, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital

A train clipped the bed of a truck that was on train tracks in Harlingen Wednesday morning, police said. 

No injuries were reported. 

The incident occurred at about 10 a.m. near Commerce Street and Jackson Avenue. 

A truck was waiting in line on the train tracks when the driver tried to inch forward to avoid getting hit by the train, according to Sgt. Larry Moore, a spokesperson for the Harlingen Police Department. 

The train then clipped the bed of the truck, Moore said.

Two individuals were involved in the collision. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days