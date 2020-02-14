Harlingen police: Utility trailer thefts on the rise

HARLINGEN – The city of Harlingen and nearby areas are seeing an increase in thefts of utility vehicles.

According to a Harlingen Police Department press release, the thieves usually hook their vehicle to the trailer and drive away with it.

Some reports indicate that a dark colored pick-up may be involved.

Harlingen police offered tips to prevent trailer thefts such as personalizing a trailer, using locks, adding heavy chains, parking in a safe area, not leaving valuable items loaded and keeping accurate information like photographs, and plate number of the trailer.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harlingen Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.