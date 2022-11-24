Harlingen post office preparing for holiday rush

The U.S. Postal Service is bracing for a busy shipping season, and a post office in Harlingen is getting ready for the workload increase.

"The holiday season gets real busy for us," Ramiro Leal, a mail carrier at the Harlingen USPS office, said.

Postmaster Tomas Herrera said two distribution clerks were brought on this holiday season to help with the workload. The Harlingen office now has nearly 100 people on payroll this holiday season, including 76 mail carriers.

“I am more than positive that we have the man power to deliver all packages in time here at the Harlingen area," Herrera said.

Mail carriers are expected to deliver 6,000 packages a day through Christmas.

