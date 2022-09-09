Harlingen receives updated COVID-19 boosters, to begin administrating Friday

The Harlingen Health Department has received 300 doses of the updated Pfizer booster shot and will begin administering the vaccines at a clinic Friday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the city.

The booster shot will be available at a clinic from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Harlingen Health Department located at 502 East Tyler for people 12 and older.

The boosters are free and everyone is welcome, the city said, adding that the doses can be administered to people 12 and older who have received their second dose or last booster of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least two months ago.

The Centers and Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend mixing products for the primary series doses, but does allow a different product for a booster.

• People ages 18 and older can get a different product than the primary series as long as it's Pfizer or Moderna.

People ages 18 and older can get a different product than the primary series as long as it's Pfizer or Moderna. • Teens 12-17 can get a different product than their primary series as long as it is Pfizer.

Teens 12-17 can get a different product than their primary series as long as it is Pfizer. • Kids 5-11 who got Pfizer as primary series must get a Pfizer booster.

Kids 5-11 who got Pfizer as primary series must get a Pfizer booster. • 12 and older can only get the updated Bivalent Pfizer or Moderna booster. They can no longer get an original (monovalent) mRNA booster.

12 and older can only get the updated Bivalent Pfizer or Moderna booster. They can no longer get an original (monovalent) mRNA booster. • NOVAVAX is not authorized for use as a booster dose at this time.

The city has not received the updated Moderna booster shot, but is expecting a shipment soon.