Harlingen reports increase in city's hotel/motel tax

Harlingen officials announced the city saw an increase in the city’s hotel/motel tax occupancy.

The occupancy stands at 76.8%, an increase of 20% from May 2021.

"It's great because the more people that stay in our hotels, more hotel/ motel tax are generated,” Cassandra Consiglio – the director of the city of Harlingen’s Convention and Visitor's Bureau said. “And the more events that can be produced by the city, the more marketing that can be done for the city.”

Consiglio said the city collects around $1 million dollars in taxes - money used to promote the city. Events such as the city’s Margarita Fest and the Harlingen Marathon can also attract people to stay at their hotels.

“We’re trying to get people in the city of Harlingen to shop, to eat, to stay and hopefully at one point live," Consiglo said.

Watch the video above for the full story.