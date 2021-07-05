Harlingen's Lon C. Hill Park gets free Wi-Fi

Harlingen residents will now be able to access free Wi-Fi while at the new Lon C. Hill Destination Park.

For parents working from home and helping their kids with virtual learning, this is giving them a change in scenery.

"I mean a lot of people have been cooped up at home because of social distancing and I know a lot of kids want to get out, want a different environment,“ said Valley resident Maury Arellano.

According to the city, the average connection speed will be 21 megs. Residents just have to select "LCH park wifi," when you open up your menu on your device.

The city of Harlingen says this is the first public Wi-Fi connection at city parks and the management information system is hoping this won't be the last.

The management information's goal is to eventually offer this type of service to all city parks.