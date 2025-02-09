Harlingen teen killed in hit-and-run crash
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating after a 15-year-old bicyclist died early Sunday morning in a hit-and-run crash, according to a news release.
The crash happened at around 3 a.m. on FM 1846 near County Road 578 in San Benito, DPS stated in the release.
A preliminary investigation revealed a male bicyclist, identified as Kayden Scwartz of Harlingen, was traveling northbound on FM 1846 when his bicycle was struck from behind.
The suspect vehicle, described as “possibly a2023-2025 Ford F-250 or a larger Ford pick-up model, which is unknown in color with chrome trimming and front right damage," fled the scene, DPS added.
Schwartz died from his injuries at the scene, DPS said.
Those with any information on the suspect vehicle and driver are urged to contact DPS at 956-565-7600
