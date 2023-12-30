Harlingen to Edinburg connector officially open

The Harlingen to Edinburg connector at the Pharr interchange is officially open.

The bridge opened Saturday at around 3 a.m., according to Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Ray Pedraza.

The bridge merges the westbound I2 traffic with northbound I69C traffic.

“Dragados-Pulice teams built this incredible connector in record time - only about five months since the removal of the original structure,” according to a social media post. “In that time, our team built 28 spans, over 3,406 LF of drilled shafts, 30 columns, 27 caps, and over 117,000 square feet of bridge deck.”

The connector was rebuilt as part of the ongoing $300 million project to expand the Pharr interchange that’s expected to be completed sometime next year.