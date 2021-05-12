Harlingen to hold COVID-19 youth vaccine clinic

Photo Credit: City of Harlingen

Children ages 12 through 15 will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, May 15 in Harlingen during the city’s first youth vaccine clinic.

The clinic will be held at the Harlingen Convention Center -located at 701 Harlingen Heights Dr. - from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. according to a news release from the city.

The clinic was announced after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization of Pfizer to include children 12 through 15 years of age, the city said in the news release.

Any parent or guardian interested in getting their children vaccinated should print, fill out, and sign the city consent form that is available online. The forms will also be available on-site on the day of the clinic. No pre-registration, appointment, or IDs are required for Saturday’s clinic but parents/guardians/responsible adult must accompany the minor to get the vaccine.