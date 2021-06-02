Harlingen to hold second dose vaccine clinic

Photo Credit: City of Harlingen.

Second-dose vaccines of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed at the Harlingen Convention Center on Saturday, May 15.

The vsaccine dosages are for those who received the first dose of the vaccine on May 15 at the same location, the city of Harlingen said in a news release.

The vaccines will be distributed ftom 10 a..m to 2 p.m. at 701 HGN Heights Drive. No pre-registration, appointments, or IDs are required for Saturday’s clinic but parents or guardians must accompany any minors getting the vaccine, the city stated in their news release.

First dosages of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will also be available at the clinic. Access to it will be through Brazil Road off of Spur 54.