Harlingen to McAllen flyover in Harlingen closed for inspection
The Texas Department of Transportation announced that the Harlingen to McAllen flyover at the Harlingen interchange is currently closed.
TXDOT said the closure is due to an annual inspection and will remain closed until 4 p.m.
The closure is causing traffic delays and drivers should find an alternative route.
