Harlingen VA holds food drive for local veterans
A free food drive for local veterans is being held at the Harlingen Veterans Affairs, located at 2601 Veterans Drive.
The food drive going to be drive-thru style. To get the free food, you must be enrolled with the VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Healthcare System.
A VA ID card must also be presented.
The giveaway began at the Harlingen VA Healthcare Clinic. It started at 9 a.m. and will run until supplies last.
