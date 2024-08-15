Harlingen VA holds food drive for local veterans

A free food drive for local veterans is being held at the Harlingen Veterans Affairs, located at 2601 Veterans Drive.

The food drive going to be drive-thru style. To get the free food, you must be enrolled with the VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Healthcare System.

A VA ID card must also be presented.

The giveaway began at the Harlingen VA Healthcare Clinic. It started at 9 a.m. and will run until supplies last.