Harlingen VA to hold free drive-thru food pantry for eligible veterans

The Harlingen VA Outpatient Clinic will hold a free drive-thru food pantry for eligible veterans on Thursday, April 8.

The food pantry will run from 9 a.m. through 11 a.m. at the Harlingen VA Outpatient Clinic, located on 2106 Treasure Hills Blvd. in Harlingen, according to a Wednesday news release from the organization.

The drive-thru food pantry is open to all veterans enrolled in VA health care with valid VA identification.

Veterans are asked to remain in their vehicles while staff members verify eligibility and volunteers will place the food items in the trunk of the vehicle.

Those interested in donating to the drive-thru food pantry can call the VA’s voluntary service at 956-291-9093, ext. 67703.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify that the drive-thru is for all veterans enrolled in VA health care. An earlier version stated veterans enrolled in health care at the Corpus Christi VA were eligible. The VA later clarified that all veterans enrolled in VA health care are eligible.