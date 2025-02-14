Harlingen Water Works System warns customers of impersonators visiting homes
The Harlingen Water Works System is warning customers of impersonators.
The company says people are visiting homes claiming to be one of their employees. The so-called impersonators are reportedly asking questions regarding water quality.
They're also asking for permission to enter homes so that they can collect water samples.
Harlingen Water Works System says they will never go door-to-door, especially on weekends, without alerting customers first.
They want customers to know these people are not employees at the company.
If this happens to you, you're asked to call the police.
