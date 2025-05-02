Harlingen woman arrested for allegedly stealing more than $140,000 from employer

Harlingen police said they arrested a woman accused of making unauthorized charges to her employer's personal and business credit lines.

Police said Jessica Annette Jimenez was arrested on a charge of misapplication of fiduciary property. She was arraigned and issued a $20,000 bond.

According to police, Jimenez was employed by a local business since 2023. Early this year, the business owner filed a report alleging possible theft.

After a thorough investigation, detectives discovered Jimenez allegedly made unauthorized charges, totaling $148,341.30, to the business owner's personal and business credit lines.

Jimenez was taken into custody without incident.