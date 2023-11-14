Harlingen woman wanted after allegedly stabbing boyfriend

Shaenis Nicole Gonzales. Photo credit: Raymondville Police Deparmtent.

A 31-year-old Harlingen woman is wanted by police after they say she stabbed her boyfriend multiple times last month.

An arrest warrant was issued for Shaenis Nicole Gonzales, and there have been several attempts to locate her, according to a news release from the Raymondville Police Department.

Officers with the Raymondville Police Department responded to a stabbing at the Drunk Armadillo Sports Bar — located at the 300 block of S. 7th Street — on Sunday, Oct. 22 at around 2:50 a.m. According to police, a “domestic disturbance” ensued between Gonzales and her boyfriend, who she stabbed seven times.

The victim was hospitalized following the stabbing.

The Raymondville Police Department says Gonzales is from Harlingen, and they’re urging anyone with information regarding her location to call them at 956-689-2441.