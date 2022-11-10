x

Harmony Science Academy in Brownsville honors veterans with campus parade

1 hour 44 minutes 57 seconds ago Thursday, November 10 2022 Nov 10, 2022 November 10, 2022 10:48 AM November 10, 2022 in News - Local

The Harmony Science Academy Brownsville took some time Wednesday to honor some Valley veterans ahead of Veterans Day.

Children from Pre-K to 8th grade showed their support to past and current men and women who wore the uniform during a parade on campus.

Dozens of veterans were in attendance and were able to see some performances by the spirit, cheer, and dance teams.

“In the morning we did a veterans parade about the veterans for sacrificing and bravery,” said fourth-grader Bethany Gonzales. “We also did a little dance for the veterans."

