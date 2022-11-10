Harmony Science Academy in Brownsville honors veterans with campus parade

The Harmony Science Academy Brownsville took some time Wednesday to honor some Valley veterans ahead of Veterans Day.

Children from Pre-K to 8th grade showed their support to past and current men and women who wore the uniform during a parade on campus.

Dozens of veterans were in attendance and were able to see some performances by the spirit, cheer, and dance teams.

“In the morning we did a veterans parade about the veterans for sacrificing and bravery,” said fourth-grader Bethany Gonzales. “We also did a little dance for the veterans."