Harmony Science Academy in Brownsville honors veterans with campus parade
The Harmony Science Academy Brownsville took some time Wednesday to honor some Valley veterans ahead of Veterans Day.
Children from Pre-K to 8th grade showed their support to past and current men and women who wore the uniform during a parade on campus.
Dozens of veterans were in attendance and were able to see some performances by the spirit, cheer, and dance teams.
“In the morning we did a veterans parade about the veterans for sacrificing and bravery,” said fourth-grader Bethany Gonzales. “We also did a little dance for the veterans."
More News
News Video
-
Two Brownsville hospitals out of pediatric beds due to child flu hospitalizations,...
-
Consumer Reports: Buyers beware
-
Weslaco police seeking tips after restrooms vandalized
-
Ceremony planned for Driscoll Children's Hospital in Edinburg
-
Teen arrested after human-smuggling related chase ends in crash near McAllen shopping...