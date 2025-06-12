Harris County murder suspect arrested in Edinburg following police chase
A fugitive wanted on a murder charge out of Harris County was arrested Wednesday following a law enforcement pursuit that ended in a crash in Edinburg.
Margarito Alcantar’s 3-year-old child was in the vehicle with him during the pursuit, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
According to a DPS news release, DPS troopers were assisting the Harris County Sheriff's Office in locating Alcantar, who had been on the run since 2021 wanted for failure to appear on a murder charge.
DPS said Alcantar’s vehicle was located at around 5:30 p.m. near Owassa Road and Veterans Boulevard in Pharr, leading to a high-speed chase.
During the pursuit, Alcantar’s vehicle struck several DPS vehicles and crashed into a cement wall on Eldora Road in Edinburg, DPS said.
Alcantar was hospitalized with minor injuries following the crash. His child was unharmed in the crash and released to a guardian, DPS said.
Alcantar is facing four counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, evading arrest with a vehicle, and child endangerment.
Details of the murder Alcantar was charged with were not provided.
