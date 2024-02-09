HCSO: Postal worker robbed in rural Weslaco

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect accused of robbing a postal worker on Wednesday.

The robbery occurred at the 1300 block of Isabella Grace Street in rural Weslaco.

The sheriff's office said the victim, a female U.S. Postal worker, was delivering mail when a man in a Chevrolet truck pulled up behind her and took her wallet from her back pocket.

The victim said she tried to stop him, but the suspect pushed her, causing her to fall and fracture her wrist, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his 20s with a thin build and short hair. The sheriff's office obtained surveillance footage that captured the suspect vehicle. It is described as a newer model charcoal gray Chevrolet Colorado four-door truck.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the sheriff's office at 956-383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.