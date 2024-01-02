HCSO: Truck driver dies in workplace accident in La Joya

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a workplace accident where a truck driver was crushed to death, according to a news release.

Deputies with the sheriff's office arrived at a gravel pit at the 2200 block of Jarachinas Road in rural La Joya at around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies said they were told an independent truck driver, who was picking up a load of gravel, was involved in the accident. Deputies observed the tractor had been crushed, and the driver was dead inside the cab of the vehicle.

La Joya Fire Chief Leroy Salinas said at the time of the accident, the driver was trying to unload into the gravel pit in a "jackknife position," which means the truck was facing one direction and the trailer was facing another, creating an 'L' shape.

He said he believes the weight was too much for the trailer, causing it to fall and take the truck with it, calling it a "freak accident."

Investigators with the sheriff's office arrived at the scene and contacted a local Justice of the Peace, who ordered an autopsy.

It is currently unknown what caused the accident. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Mine Safety and Health Administration have been contacted to conduct an investigation into the accident.