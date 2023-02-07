‘He is someone who will always put a smile on your face:’ Family of Brownsville man found dead in resaca speaks out

Rose Mary Garcia said her dad — Juan Garcia — was a loving father and grandfather to her three children.

"He is someone who will always put a smile on your face. And makes you laugh," Rose said. "And they're all broken-hearted because like I said, my dad was their father figure, literally. He was their grandpa, but my dad was there for them always."

Garcia, 68, went missing last month and his body was found Friday at a Brownsville resaca, police said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Body found in Brownsville identified as missing man, police say

"I'm glad we found him. Now we know he's going to be resting in peace," widow Aurora Garcia said.

Juan was also a loving husband, Aurora said.

"All his good memories. Everywhere I go. It's good memories," Aurora said.

Aurora said she never stopped thinking about him.

"Sometimes I wasn't even sleeping [or] eating because I always said 'if I eat, maybe he's not eating. If I sleep, maybe he's not sleeping,'" Aurora said.

Juan went missing just before midnight on January 12. Rose said as the days and weeks passed by without any answers for the family, it would only get tougher.

"It was scary cause the not knowing part is what's crazy because you don't want to think the worst, and you want the best," Rose said.

Police found Juan dead in a resaca near his apartment last week, an area police searched several times before.

"The water in the resaca had receded. So we don't know if he actually fell in that location or maybe further on down," Brownsville police spokesman Investigator Martin Sandoval said.

Aurora said Juan suffered from some sort of memory loss.

For now, his family is left with memories.

"I love my dad, My dad did the best that he could," Rose said. "Everybody that just pitched in to want to help and find my dad. I just really want to thank everybody for their support."

Police are waiting for an autopsy report to determine how long Juan had been in the water.

Watch the video above for the full story.