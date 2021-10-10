'He meant a lot to us': Community mourns loss of student killed in Harlingen shooting

The Harlingen High School community is mourning the loss of 17-year-old Christopher Perales, who died in a shooting Wednesday.

Coaches, teammates, and friends gathered Saturday to remember Perales and show support to his family. Those who gathered said Perales was a leader on and off of the basketball court. The teen was supposed to be the starting point guard in what would've been his senior season of high school basketball.

But on Wednesday, Perales' life was cut short after a shooting at the Sunshine Village Apartments; two others were hospitalized.

"The night before that, I was just with him at the boys club," friend Hunter Colunga said. "I told him I'd see him at school tomorrow. Sucks. I thought he was going to be there."

Harlingen police arrested 19-year-old Philip Michael Martinez on murder charges and 18-year-old Deann Ruiz on charges of tampering with evidence.

"He meant a lot to us," Colunga said. "He was going to kill it this season in basketball. He was always there at 6 a.m. getting shots up. Always there shooting around, it just showed how much he really cared for the game."

Now, his coaches and teammates promise to honor Perales on the court this season.

"We're struggling right now," Harlingen HS Head Basketball Coach Clayton Creators said. "He was just an exceptional young man with a lot of passion for everything he did in life. I think that's why people were drawn to him."