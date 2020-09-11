Health Care workers climbing stairs to honor 9/11 victims and firefighters

Rio Grande Valley first responders are pledging to climb stairs to resemble the more than 100 stories climbed by New York Firefighters during 9/11.

About 20 medical staff from Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen held a ceremony on Friday to honor the fallen victims and heroes, before they started their climb.

Jennifer Barnesky-Smith, a chief strategy officer for Valley Baptist System said they wanted to make time to honor the ones who lost their lives — despite the pandemic.

“it’s particularly humbling to see our community come together once again to remember such an important day in our nation's history and I think the weather today is kind of telling as well that we all grief as we remember this day,” Barnesky-Smith said.

