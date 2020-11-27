Health care workers share COVID-19 experiences on Thanksgiving

After eight difficult months, health care workers at local hospitals shared their experiences — and what they're thankful for — on Thanksgiving.

They described the trials and tribulations of being on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

"The community got hit hard," said Amanda Paddock, a registered nurse at South Texas Health System.

The nurses, though, are optimistic about the year ahead, especially with a COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon.

Watch the video for the full story.