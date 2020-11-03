Health experts caution parents about school sports
Many students in the Rio Grande Valley aren't just returning to classrooms — they're returning to after-school sports.
Local health experts, though, warn that sports practices may spread COVID-19.
Dr. Ivan Melendez, the Hidalgo County health authority, and Dr. James W. Castillo II, the Cameron County health authority, said that students may become exposed to COVID-19 at sports practices and bring the virus home.
Watch the video for the full story.
