Health experts discuss possibility of 4th dose of COVID vaccine

Valley health experts have reviewed recent studies performed in Israel where a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was administered to a particular group of people.

Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo said that while a fourth dose may not benefit a typical healthy person - for some it could be beneficial.

"But that doesn't mean that there won't be certain people out there, say with chronic immune suppression and other major medical problems, who might benefit from it,” Dr. Castillo said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated their recommendations to say that people with weak immune systems could get a fourth dose of the vaccine. Dr. Castillo said it would provide additional protection against the virus.

“If you want to be protected as much as possible from dying or put on the ventilator or being put in the hospital, then this vaccine works great, but it's still not one hundred percent,” Dr. Castillo said. “So would you want zero percent protection or ninety percent protection?"

