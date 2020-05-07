x

Health officials confirm 14th case of coronavirus in Willacy County

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Thursday announced that an additional person in Willacy County had tested positive for the coronavirus - bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 14.

The new case is a man in his 30s – the way in which he contracted the virus is under investigation, according to a DSHS news release.

“DSHS is supporting Willacy County in identifying any close contacts of the patients so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms,” according to DSHS.

