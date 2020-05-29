x

Health officials confirm 16th case of coronavirus in Willacy County

2 hours 26 minutes 8 seconds ago Friday, May 29 2020 May 29, 2020 May 29, 2020 3:52 PM May 29, 2020 in News - Local

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Friday announced that an additional person in Willacy County had tested positive for the coronavirus - bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 16.

The new case is a male in his 60s. The way in which he contracted the virus was close contact to another positive case, according to a DSHS news release.

“DSHS is supporting Willacy County in identifying any close contacts of the patients so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms,” according to DSHS.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days