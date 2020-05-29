Health officials confirm 16th case of coronavirus in Willacy County

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Friday announced that an additional person in Willacy County had tested positive for the coronavirus - bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 16.

The new case is a male in his 60s. The way in which he contracted the virus was close contact to another positive case, according to a DSHS news release.

“DSHS is supporting Willacy County in identifying any close contacts of the patients so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms,” according to DSHS.