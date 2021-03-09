Health officials warn against waiting for J&J's single dose COVID-19 vaccine

Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine is already making its way into arms across Texas, the first shipments arrived in the Valley last week— more are on the way.

The one-shot dose is a helpful addition for public health teams looking to vaccinate older and homebound folks.

But it's not just convenience, Regional Medical Director for the Department of State Health Services Dr. Emilie Prot said J&J's vaccine had a lower profile of side effects.

Compared to the Pfizer and Moderna two-dose vaccines, J&J's vaccine showed nearly half the rate of problems among the top three side effects: injection pain, headache and fatigue.

However health officials say people shouldn't wait for a specific vaccine.

"You should take whichever vaccine is available to you," Prot said. "The quicker we vaccinate the more we'll reduce hospitalizations, severe cases."