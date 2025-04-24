Heart of the Valley: Bariatric surgeon discusses complications of untreated diabetes
This April, Channel 5 News, Noticias RGV and Take 5 will educate viewers about diabetes prevention and treatment. KRGV will provide a 360 degree look into the diabetes epidemic in the RGV through a series of news coverage in English and Spanish, commercials and diabetes awareness content on-air and on our social media platforms.
Bariatric Surgeon Dr. Luis Reyes discusses the potential complications of diabetes in today’s segment.
HEB and South Texas Health Systems are offering free diabetes screenings in the month of April. Click here for the full schedule of available screenings.
