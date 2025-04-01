Heart of the Valley campaign kicks off
This April, Channel 5 News, Noticias RGV and Take 5 will educate viewers about diabetes prevention and treatment. KRGV will provide a 360 degree look into the diabetes epidemic in the RGV through a series of news coverage in English and Spanish, commercials and diabetes awareness content on-air and on our social media platforms.
HEB and South Texas Health Systems are offering free diabetes screenings in the month of April. Click here for the schedule and locations of where the screenings will be available.
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes is sponsored by South Texas Health System.
More News
News Video
-
DPS investigating fatal tractor-trailer collision near Mercedes
-
Heart of the Valley campaign kicks off
-
Bond denied for driver charged in deadly Edcouch drowning incident
-
Pharr working on detention pond project in Las Milpas area
-
Hidalgo County crews continue pumping out water from flooded areas
Sports Video
-
Vipers forward Jermaine Samuels discusses team's mindset heading into playoffs
-
Vipers gear up for postseason as team seeks fifth championship in franchise...
-
Juarez-Lincoln boys soccer "wake up call" after up-and-down regular season lifts team...
-
Edcouch-Elsa girls powerlifting wins state title
-
Hidalgo & Progreso boys soccer teams set for RGV battle in regional...