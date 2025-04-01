Heart of the Valley campaign kicks off

This April, Channel 5 News, Noticias RGV and Take 5 will educate viewers about diabetes prevention and treatment. KRGV will provide a 360 degree look into the diabetes epidemic in the RGV through a series of news coverage in English and Spanish, commercials and diabetes awareness content on-air and on our social media platforms.

HEB and South Texas Health Systems are offering free diabetes screenings in the month of April. Click here for the schedule and locations of where the screenings will be available.

Heart of the Valley: Diabetes is sponsored by South Texas Health System.