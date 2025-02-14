x

Heart of the Valley: Cardiologist gives tips on healthy heart habits

Heart of the Valley: Cardiologist gives tips on healthy heart habits
2 hours 46 minutes 10 seconds ago Friday, February 14 2025 Feb 14, 2025 February 14, 2025 4:14 PM February 14, 2025 in News - Local

One in five people die every year in the United States because of a heart-related illness.

DHR Health Cardiologist Dr. Francis Dimtri speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on what people can do to reduce their risk of heart disease.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days