Heart of the Valley: DHR Health cardiologist encourages healthy diet, lifestyle to prevent heart disease

Edinburg city leaders recognized February as American Heart Month. The goal is to encourage people to keep an eye on their heart health.

Heart disease is known as the silent killer among men and women over the age of 65.

Cardiologists at DHR Health urge everyone to start eating healthier. Taking those small steps can have long term effects on your life.

When it comes to heart disease, doctors say symptoms present themselves differently in men and women. It can affect women at any age, according to the CDC.

Women are more likely to get diagnosed later than men. One reason is that not all women develop symptoms. For men, heart disease may be silent and could also go undiagnosed.

DHR Health Cardiologist Dr. Fiorella Llanos says heart disease can show in different ways.

"Also, chest pain in men, it tends to be triggered by physical activity, where in women, it's most commonly presented at rest, mental stress and sometimes even during sleep," Llanos said.

While heart disease can be deadly, it is 100 percent preventable. One of the main advice that health experts give is to maintain a health diet and exercise routine.