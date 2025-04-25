Heart of the Valley: Diabetes prevention programs available to Cameron, Willacy County residents

Getting a diabetes diagnosis can be hard for a patient to process. Cameron and Willacy counties offer several health programs that can help, like Su Clinica.

What can seem like a long and tough road ahead might feel a bit easier with help by your side.

Maricela Pedraza was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes back in October 2024.

"I said, wow, especially since they told me that I needed insulin and I said, 'What am I going to do?'" Pedraza said.

Pedraza noticed she was losing weight and always felt tired. She went to Su Clinica for an annual check-up when she was diagnosed with the life-changing disease.

Pedraza started taking medication, eating healthier and exercising.

"I saw a change. I saw a big difference and I said I like myself, I need to do it to help myself," Pedraza said.

She saw her A-1C levels drop by half after she was diagnosed thanks to the Diabetes Prevention Program.

The program is led by Su Clinica. They're helping curb the rate of diabetes in the Rio Grande Valley.

"We try to encourage them to enroll in that program to learn about how to self-manage and empower that person to reduce the chances of becoming diabetic," Su Clinica Chief Medical Officer Jesus Rodriguez said.

The clinic also has the Color Your Plate and Self Education Management programs. They teach patients about ways to improve their diet, eat healthier and change habits.

"The reasons and reinforcements of why it's important to keep their doctor's appointments because it's not a replacement for their doctor appointments, it is an addition to. It helps strengthen and reinforce the message of what needs to be done to prevent the progression and worsening of that condition," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez says these programs can help improve a patient's future.

"Overall, reducing that health care burden that happens over the course of time because really it's not just right now that it's important to change some of the things because this has a long-lasting effect," Rodriguez said.

Su Clinica sees patients who are both insured and uninsured. They provide services in Santa Rosa, Raymondville, Harlingen and Brownsville.

Last year, they successfully graduated 39 patients who were enrolled in their programs. Pedraza graduated from the class in January.

