Heart of the Valley: Dietitian warns healthy food labels don't always tell the full story

A local dietitian says food marketed as healthy is not always the best option.

Registered dietitian Rebeca Davila says swapping to zero-sugar drinks like diet or zero sodas can help reduce blood sugar spikes, especially for people drinking sugary beverages daily. But she says that doesn't mean they're nutritious.

Davila said the main thing we need to look at is the label on foods.

"If you turn around a product, you're gonna see under 'total carbohydrates,' a section that says 'added sugars.' So if you want to make sure that your product has no sugar that they put in as an extra, you have to make sure that it's 0," Davila said.

When it comes to healthier snacks like veggie chips, Davila says they can be a better option than regular chips. But they're still not the same as eating actual vegetables.

The same advice goes for fruits. Eating fruit is better than fruit juices, even ones with no added sugar, because whole fruits contain fiber that helps slow down how our bodies absorb sugar.

Watch the video above for the full story.

This April, CHANNEL 5 NEWS will educate viewers about diabetes prevention and treatment. KRGV will provide a 360-degree look into the diabetes epidemic in the RGV.

H-E-B and South Texas Health System are offering free diabetes screenings in the month of April. Check out the calendar at this link for times and dates when the screenings will be available.

Heart of the Valley: Diabetes is sponsored by Prime Health and South Texas Health System.