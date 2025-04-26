Heart of the Valley: Last chance to get a free glucose screening
Saturday marked the last day for Rio Grande Valley residents to get a free glucose screening.
HEB has been offering free screenings all throughout the month of April to help raise awareness of diabetes.
Channel 5 News' Sandra Rodriguez spoke with San Juan HEB Plus Pharmacist Alison Estrada on why it's important for people to check their blood sugar levels.
Channel 5 News' Sandra Rodriguez demonstrates how a glucose screening is done. Watch below:
