x

Heart of the Valley: Local doctor shows impact diabetes has had on the Valley

5 hours 4 minutes 5 seconds ago Wednesday, April 17 2024 Apr 17, 2024 April 17, 2024 10:11 AM April 17, 2024 in News - Local
By: Dina Herrera Garza

Diabetes is prevalent in the Rio Grande Valley, with it affecting one in three people.

DHR Health Dr. Melany Castillo details what she sees every day in her office with diabetes and her patients and the diabetes education program offered by DHR Health.

FOR MORE HEART OF THE VALLEY STORIES, CLICK HERE.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days