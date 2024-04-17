Heart of the Valley: Local doctor shows impact diabetes has had on the Valley
Diabetes is prevalent in the Rio Grande Valley, with it affecting one in three people.
DHR Health Dr. Melany Castillo details what she sees every day in her office with diabetes and her patients and the diabetes education program offered by DHR Health.
More News
News Video
-
Disney On Ice comes to the Valley
-
Brownsville man highlighting popular Valley attractions with new digital map
-
Medical Breakthrough: Cycling used as therapy for people with Parkinson's
-
New benches pay tribute to founder of Friends of the RGV Reef
-
Former NASA astronaut visits UTRGV in Edinburg
Sports Video
-
Soaring South Hawks zero in on deep playoff run
-
Weslaco native pro-boxer, Brandon Figueroa, prepares for the ring
-
Harlingen's Faith Franklin eyes setting records at Area Track & Field Meet
-
UTRGV introduces Kahil Fennell as new MBB Head Coach
-
Weslaco's Brandon Figueroa announces return to the ring