Heart of the Valley: South Texas Health System cardiologist gives tips on identifying, preventing heart disease
Some risk factors of heart disease include obesity, diabetes and an unhealthy diet, all prevalent in the Rio Grande Valley.
South Texas Health System Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Victor Castro speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on the warning signs of heart disease and how to prevent it.
