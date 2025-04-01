Heart of the Valley: Woman raises awareness on diabetes, encourages health lifestyle

More than 43 percent of people in the Rio Grande Valley have diabetes; that's two times the national average.

Molly Guevara with the Rio Grande Valley Diabetes Association speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on her experience being diagnosed with pre-diabetes and the lifestyle changes she made.

HEB will be offering free glucose screenings all month long. For a full schedule, click here.