Heart of the Valley: Woman raises awareness on diabetes, encourages health lifestyle

2 hours 12 minutes 52 seconds ago Tuesday, April 01 2025 Apr 1, 2025 April 01, 2025 3:50 PM April 01, 2025 in News - Local

More than 43 percent of people in the Rio Grande Valley have diabetes; that's two times the national average.

Molly Guevara with the Rio Grande Valley Diabetes Association speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on her experience being diagnosed with pre-diabetes and the lifestyle changes she made.

HEB will be offering free glucose screenings all month long. For a full schedule, click here.

