Heat safety warning: Young children, people 65 and older at most risk of heat-related illnesses

Valley doctors say if you aren't paying attention to the heat, you could end up in the hospital.

They're urging Valley residents to not underestimate the hot weather.

Dr. Eduardo Candenosa has seen firsthand how heat exhaustion puts a body's organs at risk of failing.

"And that's what we call a heatstroke," Dr. Candenosa said. That's a very serious condition."

Children, people over 65 years old, and people with certain cardiovascular conditions are greatly at risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

READ ALSO: Officials: Ex-Cowboys RB Marion Barber died of heat stroke

"Even people who are in the generally good state of health, but might take routine medication for high blood pressure, can actually be at a higher risk of having a heat injury if they overexert themselves outside," said Dr. Adam Benzing, an emergency room doctor at Valley Baptist.

Doctors also recommend avoiding being outside between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., drinking plenty of water throughout the entire day, wearing loose-fitting clothing, a hat and sunscreen, and most importantly, limiting your time outside.

With the start of football practice at schools, doctors are also recommending that players be hydrated throughout the entire day, not just before the start of practice, avoid practicing during the hottest hours of the day and if there are any signs of heat exhaustion, to cool off or seek medical attention immediately.