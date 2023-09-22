Heavy equipment damages improved road in Mercedes

A lot of heavy machinery traffic may have damaged a recently repaired road near Mercedes, according to Hidalgo County Precinct 1.

The road is located on Mile 13 and a half in Mercedes.

A representative for the Hidalgo County Precinct 1 office said the road was worked on back in January and February of this year, which would mean all that work lasted less than a year.

"Ninety percent of this part is agriculture. So heavy equipment comes through here, 18 -wheelers, trailers, tractors, they transit through here, so that weight makes, you know, the road to deteriorate," Assistant Chief of Staff for Precinct 1 Pepe Cadeza de Laca said. "This is a normal wear and tear."

Repairs on the road could start in the next four to five weeks, depending on the weather.