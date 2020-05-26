Heavy overnight rain causes flooding on Rio Grande City roads
Heavy overnight rain on Tuesday caused flooding on Rio Grande City roads.
The area near the Las Lomas and Chaparral subdivisions were affected by the heavy rain.
For more information watch the video above.
