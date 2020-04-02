Help available for small business owners amid coronavirus pandemic

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – Small business owners are facing many challenges amid the coronavirus outbreak.

For 37 years, Michael Sularz has fed South Padre Island tourists and locals.

Although times are tough, Sularz says he refuses to lay off any employees and adds they have to eat too.

The Texas Restaurant Association says that as many as 12% of Texas restaurants will permanently close in the next 30 days.

In an effort to help business owners like Sularz, Congress passed the Cares Act.

U.S. Senator John Cornyn, explained benefits available to business owners such as paycheck protection.

