Hidalgo and Cameron County seeing an increase in unemployment rates
Some counties in the Rio Grande Valley have seen an increase in the unemployment rate compared to Texas’ average.
According to the Texas Workforce Commission, the state’s average unemployment rate has dropped to 8.2% in July. However, in Hidalgo and Cameron County there was an increase of 0.1%.
UTRGV Economics Professor Salvador Contreras said a gap has always existed in the Rio Grande Valley.
“The local economy here, we’re far more dependent on sectors like education, healthcare, government and retail,” Contreras said. “Other places across the state, for example manufacturing, will play a predominant role.”
