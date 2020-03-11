Hidalgo city councilman in hot water over bad check

Hidalgo City Councilman Oziel Treviño. (Photo courtesy of the city of Hidalgo.)

Investigators warned Hidalgo City Councilman Oziel Treviño on Wednesday: We have a warrant for your arrest.

Investigators with the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office told Oziel Treviño, 45, of Hidalgo they could arrest him for writing a hot check.

A copy of the arrest warrant and probable cause affidavit weren’t immediately available Wednesday. Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez said Treviño is accused of writing a hot check.

“We have given him sufficient time to work something out,” Rodriguez said. “I think it was an amount of $9,000 that he owed.”

Investigators, however, didn’t arrest Treviño. The District Attorney’s Office typically allows people accused of writing bad checks to make a payment and avoid arrest. Rodriguez said Treviño wouldn’t receive any special treatment.

Treviño agreed to pay about $4,500, Rodriguez said. The District Attorney’s Office will set a deadline for him to pay the remaining amount.

The warrant will remain pending. If he fails to pay, Treviño may be arrested.

“He’s taking the position that he did pay every single check,” said attorney Fabian Guerrero, who represents Treviño.

The arrest warrant resulted from a business dispute, Guerrero said. Treviño had a business that brokered produce deals.

Treviño paid for a produce shipment with a check, Guerrero said. After he paid, Treviño discovered problems with the produce and renegotiated the price.

The supplier, though, later demanded the full amount, Guerrero said, adding that Treviño disputed the supplier’s version of events.

Hidalgo City Councilman Rudy Franz said he considered the situation nothing more than a standard business dispute.

“It’s something that's been going on for about two years,” Franz said.